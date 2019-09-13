Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Plans $0.12 Quarterly Dividend

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 13th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

TSE TOU traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$14.19. The company had a trading volume of 980,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,195. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion and a PE ratio of 7.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$17.76. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of C$11.89 and a twelve month high of C$23.86.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$486.39 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

TOU has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James set a C$31.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. GMP Securities dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$28.50 to C$25.25 in a report on Friday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, June 14th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$25.00 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th.

In other Tourmaline Oil news, Senior Officer Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$16.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10,543,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$177,130,296. Also, Director Andrew B. Macdonald purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$47,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 75,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,026,800. In the last quarter, insiders bought 42,080 shares of company stock worth $599,932.

About Tourmaline Oil

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

