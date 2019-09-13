Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) in a research report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reduced their price target on shares of Town Centre Securities from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Town Centre Securities stock opened at GBX 186.50 ($2.44) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 192.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 205.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.53, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Town Centre Securities has a 1 year low of GBX 183 ($2.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 274 ($3.58). The company has a market cap of $98.98 million and a P/E ratio of -35.87.

Town Centre Securities Company Profile

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

