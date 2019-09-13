Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 3,787 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 3,764% compared to the average volume of 98 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,008,078 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $111,278,000 after buying an additional 390,428 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $34,631,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 470,319 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after purchasing an additional 30,324 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,752 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,434 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.13. 1,749,832 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,052. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.82 and its 200-day moving average is $24.61. Louisiana-Pacific has a 12-month low of $20.39 and a 12-month high of $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.62.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.14). Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

A number of research firms recently commented on LPX. Zacks Investment Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Longbow Research raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Louisiana-Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.84.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It also markets and sells products for use in light industrial and commercial construction applications. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

