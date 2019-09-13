Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Traders purchased 18,794 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,705% compared to the average daily volume of 1,041 put options.

PZZA traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $52.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 904,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,010,054. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.41. Papa John’s Int’l has a 1 year low of $38.29 and a 1 year high of $60.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $47.57.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.06. Papa John’s Int’l had a negative return on equity of 11.61% and a negative net margin of 1.32%. The firm had revenue of $399.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $394.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Papa John’s Int’l’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Papa John’s Int’l will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. Papa John’s Int’l’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.16%.

PZZA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research upgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Papa John’s Int’l from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine raised Papa John’s Int’l from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Papa John’s Int’l has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.25.

In other news, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 475,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total value of $20,566,712.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,785,682 shares in the company, valued at $206,837,176.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder John H. Schnatter sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $4,280,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,409,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,530,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s Int’l during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,025,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,571,000 after buying an additional 75,349 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 267.1% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,270,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,262,000 after buying an additional 924,298 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 1,073.1% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 679,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,393,000 after buying an additional 621,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Papa John’s Int’l by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 561,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,101,000 after buying an additional 149,400 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Papa John’s Int’l

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

