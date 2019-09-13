TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Stephens reiterated a neutral rating on shares of TriCo Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised TriCo Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. ValuEngine lowered TriCo Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research note on Friday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. TriCo Bancshares currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.50.

NASDAQ:TCBK traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.23. 3,960 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,466. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average is $38.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. TriCo Bancshares has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $41.31.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $77.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.76 million. TriCo Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 26.74%. As a group, research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In other TriCo Bancshares news, Director Michael W. Koehnen purchased 15,000 shares of TriCo Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $537,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 95,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,430,077.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig B. Carney sold 5,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $191,245.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $963,186.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,461,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,720,000 after purchasing an additional 221,356 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,303,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,937 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 664,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,123,000 after buying an additional 21,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 631,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,876,000 after buying an additional 9,265 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 512,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,372,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

