Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Buys Shares of 12,023 Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000. Vanguard Utilities ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,547,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,862,000 after purchasing an additional 166,149 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 384,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,082 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 222,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 213,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,652,000 after purchasing an additional 42,891 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPU traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $140.70. 130,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,212. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $113.06 and a 1 year high of $142.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.38 and its 200-day moving average is $132.29.

Vanguard Utilities ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

