Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 1,185.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,907 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,712 shares during the quarter. Southern comprises approximately 2.2% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 71,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 66,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Billeaud Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Billeaud Capital Management Inc. now owns 83,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price target on shares of Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.70.

In other news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 7,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $446,742.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,014.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William P. Bowers sold 164,377 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $9,206,755.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 181,005 shares in the company, valued at $10,138,090.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 257,121 shares of company stock worth $14,572,063 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $59.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,233,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,700,820. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.41. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $42.50 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.17.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.78%.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

