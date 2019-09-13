Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Invests $274,000 in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sontag Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 11,975 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 216,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,242,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,005,972 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,805,000 after buying an additional 144,062 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 880,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,417,000 after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

EPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

In related news, Director Murray E. Brasseux acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE EPD traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.68. 4,426,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,911,030. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $23.33 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The company has a market cap of $63.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.89.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 90.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More: Understanding Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.