Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Sells 36,318 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,133,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,318 shares during the quarter. Invesco Preferred ETF accounts for about 21.8% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $31,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 316.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 251.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PGX traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $14.95. 1,744,246 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,525. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.67. Invesco Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.12 and a twelve month high of $15.05.

About Invesco Preferred ETF

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

