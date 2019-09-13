Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC decreased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,007 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOC. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other news, VP Christopher T. Jones sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.19, for a total transaction of $1,765,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 67,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,812,776.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 6,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.46, for a total value of $2,416,606.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,002 shares in the company, valued at $34,993,246.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $6.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $365.22. 761,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 908,908. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $361.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.26. The stock has a market cap of $60.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $223.63 and a 12-month high of $377.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by $0.42. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 19.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.75%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $377.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $344.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $335.00 to $418.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $347.60.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.