Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Trinity Place Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $3.84. Trinity Place shares last traded at $3.84, with a volume of 1,577 shares trading hands.

Get Trinity Place alerts:

Trinity Place (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.28 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPHS. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Place during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Trinity Place by 170.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 16,695 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trinity Place by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 69,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 32,752 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Place during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Place during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000.

Trinity Place Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Trinity Place Holdings Inc, a real estate holding, investment, and asset management company, primarily acquires, invests in, owns, manages, develops or redevelops, and sells real estate assets and/or real estate related securities in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan.

Further Reading: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.