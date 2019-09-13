Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trustmark from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMK traded up $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $35.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,002. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.80. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $26.84 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Trustmark had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $157.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.63%.

In other news, insider Breck W. Tyler sold 19,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $653,712.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,656 shares in the company, valued at $797,207.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 110.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,543,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,904,000 after acquiring an additional 811,674 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trustmark during the second quarter worth about $10,426,000. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 176.0% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 420,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,280,000 after acquiring an additional 268,200 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trustmark by 64.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 553,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,416,000 after acquiring an additional 217,956 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Trustmark by 7.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,161,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,617,000 after buying an additional 77,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

