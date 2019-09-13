Truvvo Partners LLC Purchases New Position in GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA)

Truvvo Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCI Liberty Inc (NASDAQ:GLIBA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLIBA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 6.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 121,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 13.5% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 12,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of GCI Liberty by 8.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 371,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,848,000 after acquiring an additional 29,909 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the second quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of GCI Liberty in the second quarter worth about $367,000. 87.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,075 shares of GCI Liberty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $64,489.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 72,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,370,031.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 8.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLIBA traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.25. 5,929 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,623. GCI Liberty Inc has a 1-year low of $38.72 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.67 and a beta of 1.37.

GLIBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of GCI Liberty from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GCI Liberty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Pivotal Research set a $75.00 target price on shares of GCI Liberty and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of GCI Liberty in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.67.

About GCI Liberty

GCI Liberty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various communication services in the United States. The company offers data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions. It also operates a digital invitation platform that provides custom display advertising, native advertising content, custom video, and brand partnership services.

