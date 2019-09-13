TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.80

TSS Inc (OTCMKTS:TSSI)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.80 and traded as low as $0.88. TSS shares last traded at $0.92, with a volume of 4,700 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 million, a P/E ratio of 30.67 and a beta of 1.27.

Get TSS alerts:

TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The construction company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. TSS had a return on equity of 49.22% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter.

TSS Company Profile (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

TSS, Inc provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of mission-critical facilities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. The company offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for TSS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TSS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.