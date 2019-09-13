Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. Makes New $1.33 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,328,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.5% of Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 112.7% in the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Farmers National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crosspoint Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 33.8% in the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $193.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,064,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,573,906. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $143.46 and a fifty-two week high of $195.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.50.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.