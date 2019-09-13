Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TPTX. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

NASDAQ:TPTX traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,715. The company has a current ratio of 32.35, a quick ratio of 32.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a one year low of $24.21 and a one year high of $58.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.11.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CFO Yi Larson bought 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. Also, Director Simeon George bought 177,777 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $7,999,965.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 189,999 shares of company stock worth $8,549,955.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TPTX. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,140,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

