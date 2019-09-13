Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.56

Shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.56 and traded as high as $0.64. Turquoise Hill Resources shares last traded at $0.63, with a volume of 157,432 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRQ. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$4.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Eight Capital cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$4.50 to C$3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$1.20 to C$1.00 in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.14, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.56.

Turquoise Hill Resources (TSE:TRQ) (NYSE:TRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$512.00 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile (TSE:TRQ)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

