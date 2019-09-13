Tyers Asset Management LLC Grows Position in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC owned about 0.05% of PetIQ worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in PetIQ by 327,900.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in PetIQ in the first quarter valued at $3,108,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetIQ during the first quarter valued at about $505,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 152.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 110,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 66,735 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 451,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,171,000 after acquiring an additional 72,099 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PetIQ alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PETQ traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.44. 14,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,504. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.65. PetIQ Inc has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $43.93. The firm has a market cap of $781.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.89 million. PetIQ had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Research analysts expect that PetIQ Inc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PETQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of PetIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. PetIQ presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

In other news, insider Will Santana sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,639,000. Corporate insiders own 23.79% of the company’s stock.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet health and wellness company. It operates through two segments, Products and Services. It manufactures and distributes veterinarian services and veterinarian-grade pet products, including prescription (Rx) medications, over-the-counter (OTC) flea and tick preventatives, and health and wellness products for dogs and cats.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PETQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PetIQ Inc (NASDAQ:PETQ).

Receive News & Ratings for PetIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.