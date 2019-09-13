Tyers Asset Management LLC Has $552,000 Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Tyers Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,054 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,474 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HBI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,967,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,311,000 after purchasing an additional 68,208 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 123,644 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 10,090 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $756,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 31,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 34,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Hanesbrands news, insider Joia M. Johnson purchased 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,187.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,145.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gerald Evans purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.74 per share, with a total value of $147,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,880 shares in the company, valued at $24,407,671.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HBI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,141,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,765,163. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.57 and a 52 week high of $19.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.65.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 63.57%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.56.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

