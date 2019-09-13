Tyers Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,400 Shares of Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,108 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Workday by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,058,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $217,509,000 after buying an additional 38,748 shares in the last quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Workday by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 114,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,484,000 after buying an additional 49,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 555.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 6,440 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.35. 36,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,245,707. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.89 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $198.55. Workday Inc has a 12-month low of $117.72 and a 12-month high of $226.83.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The software maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 15.25%. The firm had revenue of $887.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Workday Inc will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,235 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.42, for a total value of $2,235,528.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,576 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.15, for a total transaction of $1,441,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 863,053 shares of company stock worth $161,631,974. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $262.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. JMP Securities set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Workday and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Workday from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.45.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Further Reading: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.