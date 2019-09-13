Tyers Asset Management LLC Sells 2,398 Shares of Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK)

Tyers Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,398 shares during the quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank Ozk were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank Ozk by 152.5% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank Ozk during the second quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 53.8% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank Ozk in the first quarter valued at $53,000. 83.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OZK stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.87. 50,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 772,938. Bank Ozk has a 52-week low of $21.02 and a 52-week high of $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a 200 day moving average of $29.82. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 32.47%. The company had revenue of $251.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.45 million. Equities analysts predict that Bank Ozk will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Stephens set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank Ozk has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

Bank Ozk Profile

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

