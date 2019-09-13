U.S. Bancorp’s (USB) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their hold rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) in a research note released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price target on U.S. Bancorp and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Macquarie downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.79.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.07. 350,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,626,385. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $43.14 and a 12-month high of $57.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.14.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mark G. Runkel sold 10,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $629,717.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,591,609.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,429.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,414 shares of company stock worth $2,297,215 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Catamount Wealth Management lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Catamount Wealth Management now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 174.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

