U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. is the largest publicly-traded, pure-play operator of outpatient physical and occupational therapy clinics. The clinics provide pre- and post-operative care for a variety of orthopedic-related disorders and sports-related injuries, rehabilitation of injured workers and preventative care. USPh also manages several physical therapy facilities for third parties, including physician groups. Each of USPh’s clinics are directed by a licensed physical therapist that drive patient volume via local physicians, former patients and other referral sources. Marketing representatives are used to further augment sales. Historically, USPh has grown its business through de novo development; approximately two-thirds of USPh clinics were originally start-ups. Strategic acquisitions, which accelerate the Company’s growth, are structured like the de novo partnerships, with significant ownership retained by founders. “

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

Shares of NYSE USPH traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,475. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1-year low of $98.69 and a 1-year high of $138.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $131.91 and its 200-day moving average is $119.14.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The business had revenue of $126.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.86 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 7,000 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.13, for a total value of $945,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrance W. Mcafee sold 2,500 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $328,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,803 shares of company stock valued at $3,067,830 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.9% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.1% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 4.6% in the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 3.4% in the first quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.