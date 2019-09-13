Ubex (UBEX) Price Hits $0.0008

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. One Ubex token can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha, Hotbit, Fatbtc and Bilaxy. Ubex has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $157,846.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ubex has traded down 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00039440 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $453.28 or 0.04407803 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0391 or 0.00000381 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001095 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000113 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,106,636,729 tokens. The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ubex

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, Hotbit, BitForex, LBank, BitMart, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubex using one of the exchanges listed above.

