ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $52.27

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 52.27 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 53.50 ($0.70), with a volume of 35451 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 53 ($0.69).

Separately, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ULS Technology in a research report on Thursday, June 13th.

The firm has a market cap of $34.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 64.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.77.

ULS Technology Company Profile (LON:ULS)

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

