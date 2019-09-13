ULS Technology (LON:ULS) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $65.15

ULS Technology PLC (LON:ULS)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.15 and traded as high as $56.80. ULS Technology shares last traded at $53.00, with a volume of 40,669 shares trading hands.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of ULS Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 million and a PE ratio of 11.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 65.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 68.84.

ULS Technology Company Profile (LON:ULS)

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of Internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services. The company also provides risk management and compliance consultancy services for solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

