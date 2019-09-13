Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.07

Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.07 and last traded at $16.04, with a volume of 26314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.41.

UCTT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $609.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.42 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings Inc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.13, for a total value of $296,396.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,615.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 451.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 77.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

