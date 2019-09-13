Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Leerink Swann reiterated a positive rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a buy rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.23.

RARE stock traded down $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.69. The company had a trading volume of 734,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,170. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -6.05 and a beta of 2.13. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $37.44 and a 1-year high of $90.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.69. The company has a quick ratio of 9.14, a current ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.73) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 49.84% and a negative net margin of 527.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.63 per share, for a total transaction of $218,150.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,614,258.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $93,821.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 31,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Smith Asset Management Group LP grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,680 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

