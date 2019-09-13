Uniper (ETR:UN01) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Nord/LB

Nord/LB set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Uniper (ETR:UN01) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

UN01 has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($31.98) target price on Uniper and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uniper presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.29 ($29.41).

Shares of ETR UN01 traded down €0.13 ($0.15) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €29.30 ($34.07). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,956. Uniper has a 12-month low of €21.55 ($25.06) and a 12-month high of €29.17 ($33.92). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €27.78 and a 200-day moving average price of €26.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.17, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

About Uniper

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation segments. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

