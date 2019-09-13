United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 12,020 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,020 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 0.31% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $19,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,527,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,320,000 after acquiring an additional 53,062 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 121.2% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,068,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,019,000 after acquiring an additional 585,617 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,032,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,192,000 after acquiring an additional 104,295 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 985,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,285,000 after acquiring an additional 57,835 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,560,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.72. The stock had a trading volume of 109 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,930. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.97 and a fifty-two week high of $58.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.13.

