United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $24.74 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 523,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,492 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 1.00% of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF worth $24,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 49,716 shares in the last quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 95.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foothills Asset Management Ltd. now owns 88,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 43,440 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 117,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after acquiring an additional 35,335 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,026,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA EPP traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.09. 14,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,451. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a twelve month low of $39.42 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.94.

About iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

