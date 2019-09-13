United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $29.02 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJJ) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,211,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,191 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned 3.56% of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $29,017,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 148,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $396,000. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 469,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,268,000 after acquiring an additional 232,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 289,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSJJ remained flat at $$23.97 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 325,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,370. Invesco BulletShares 2019 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $23.42 and a one year high of $24.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.96.

