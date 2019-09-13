United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $34.05 Million Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 20.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 624,893 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 108,031 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $34,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.2% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 6,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 16.0% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,464 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 54.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1.9% in the second quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 10,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVS. Mizuho set a $71.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $69.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $63.00 price target on shares of CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.91.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.99. 3,471,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,689,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $82.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.85. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $82.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.19. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $63.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.