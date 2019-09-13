UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC

ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,111,540 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,955,336,000 after buying an additional 53,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,593,401 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,882,988,000 after buying an additional 965,763 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,448,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,573,438,000 after buying an additional 922,290 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 50.2% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,626,666 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,689,000 after buying an additional 1,546,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 12.8% during the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,595,484 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $633,324,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total transaction of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.50, for a total value of $463,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,517,138.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,758,720. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $4.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $234.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,477,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,573,297. The firm has a market cap of $220.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.65.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $60.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.59 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.20% and a net margin of 5.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Cleveland Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.47.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

