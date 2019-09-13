Universa (UTNP) Achieves Market Cap of $3.64 Million

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. Over the last week, Universa has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. One Universa token can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Cobinhood. Universa has a market capitalization of $3.64 million and $7,405.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Universa alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002471 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00203109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.78 or 0.01140640 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000557 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000149 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00086935 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00015231 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Universa Profile

Universa’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Universa’s official website is universablockchain.com. The official message board for Universa is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Cobinhood, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Universa should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Universa using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Universa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Universa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.