Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Universal Forest Products from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.23. The stock had a trading volume of 17,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,114. Universal Forest Products has a 52 week low of $24.14 and a 52 week high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.32.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider David A. Tutas sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $30,337.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,778.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael F. Mordell sold 9,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $231,417.96. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,719.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,935 shares of company stock worth $1,305,059 in the last ninety days. 3.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,050,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,537,000 after buying an additional 176,795 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in Universal Forest Products by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 113,258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,958,000. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

