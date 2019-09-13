Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Cut to $32.00

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Unum Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Unum Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of UNM stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.73. The stock had a trading volume of 18,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,302,823. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.06. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $24.71 and a 52-week high of $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.02. Unum Group had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the first quarter worth about $46,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 55.8% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in Unum Group during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

