Ur-Energy (TSE:URE) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.76

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) (NYSE:URG) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.76 and traded as low as $0.80. Ur-Energy shares last traded at $0.81, with a volume of 10,000 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49. The company has a market cap of $132.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.59.

In other news, Director James Franklin sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.21, for a total transaction of C$60,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 512,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$620,198.81.

Ur-Energy Company Profile (TSE:URE)

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 13 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,900 unpatented mining claims and 3 Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 37,500 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

