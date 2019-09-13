US Bancorp DE Decreases Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

US Bancorp DE cut its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,466,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,330 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.1% of US Bancorp DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $387,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $28,000. MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2,027.2% in the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the last quarter. Titan Capital Management LLC CA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JPM traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.91. 11,151,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,314,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.63. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $91.11 and a 1 year high of $119.24. The stock has a market cap of $373.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $28.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JPM. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $125.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, June 28th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.94.

In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 13,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.28, for a total transaction of $1,524,609.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,656.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Peter Scher sold 10,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,243,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

