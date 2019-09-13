USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the July 31st total of 27,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

USDP stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.86. 30,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,972. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.56 million, a P/E ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. USD Partners has a 12 month low of $9.15 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. This is a boost from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.81%. USD Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.61%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on USDP shares. Bank of America upgraded USD Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. ValuEngine cut USD Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut USD Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of USD Partners by 56,200.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of USD Partners in the second quarter worth $62,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of USD Partners by 8.0% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of USD Partners in the first quarter worth $376,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of USD Partners by 138.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 66,669 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

