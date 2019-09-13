Vale (NYSE:VALE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Macquarie

Vale (NYSE:VALE) was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Macquarie’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VALE. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Vale from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vale from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vale from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.37.

Get Vale alerts:

Shares of VALE stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.17. 30,527,676 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,447,313. Vale has a 1 year low of $10.20 and a 1 year high of $16.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.62.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.34). Vale had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Vale will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALE. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Vale by 360.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. 18.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

Read More: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.