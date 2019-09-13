Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 197.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,910 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.18% of Valmont Industries worth $4,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 3.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,360,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Valmont Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,679,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,629,000 after acquiring an additional 63,569 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 1,086.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the period. 85.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMI traded up $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $145.22. 3,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 114,492. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.30. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.01 and a 1-year high of $144.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.42.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $700.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.44 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.79%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMI. ValuEngine upgraded Valmont Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Valmont Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valmont Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.50.

In other Valmont Industries news, VP Mark C. Jaksich sold 7,500 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.19, for a total value of $1,028,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,318,214.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daas Kaj Den sold 700 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.62, for a total value of $97,034.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,804.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

