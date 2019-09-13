ValuEngine Downgrades JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

JD has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a report on Monday, August 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.50 price objective on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target (up from $36.00) on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. China International Capital upgraded shares of JD.Com to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of JD.Com from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.97.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $31.33. The company had a trading volume of 189,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,579,286. JD.Com has a 1-year low of $19.21 and a 1-year high of $32.38. The stock has a market cap of $37.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,048.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.18. JD.Com had a net margin of 1.23% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $150.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JD.Com will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in JD.Com by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 31,821,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $963,885,000 after buying an additional 20,269,351 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,060,389 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $910,528,000 after buying an additional 7,267,968 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its holdings in JD.Com by 11,953.7% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,003,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $212,138,000 after buying an additional 6,945,434 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in JD.Com by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,266,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,877,000 after buying an additional 4,066,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in JD.Com during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

About JD.Com

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

