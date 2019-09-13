ValuEngine Lowers eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) to Hold

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Craig Hallum set a $8.00 price target on shares of eGain and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC set a $15.00 price target on shares of eGain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $15.00 price target on shares of eGain and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eGain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.75.

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $8.07. 206,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,055. The company has a market cap of $248.15 million, a PE ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. eGain has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $12.74.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). eGain had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 84.12%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that eGain will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other eGain news, CFO Eric Smit sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $70,960 in the last 90 days. 38.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at $3,305,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 198.5% in the 2nd quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 438,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 291,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,181,000. Cortina Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eGain by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 585,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 256,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the 1st quarter valued at $2,376,000. 79.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, Omni channel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

