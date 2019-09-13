ValuEngine Upgrades Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) to “Strong-Buy”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BLDP has been the subject of several other reports. Roth Capital lowered shares of Ballard Power Systems from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.70.

Shares of BLDP opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Ballard Power Systems has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $5.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -39.38 and a beta of 1.78.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.67% and a negative return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $23.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Ballard Power Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 87.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

