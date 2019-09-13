ValuEngine Upgrades Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) to Strong-Buy

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerva Neurosciences from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Minerva Neurosciences from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd.

Shares of NERV stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.07. 324,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 377,275. Minerva Neurosciences has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $288.79 million, a P/E ratio of -6.26 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.76.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts expect that Minerva Neurosciences will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Associates L. Index III sold 197,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total value of $1,183,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David Kupfer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 219,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,216,493.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 438,905 shares of company stock worth $2,256,214. 12.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Minerva Neurosciences by 63,940.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Minerva Neurosciences

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. The company's lead product candidate is roluperidone, which is in Phase III clinical trial, a compound for the treatment of patients with schizophrenia.

