ValuEngine Upgrades Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) to “Buy”

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

QTNT stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.20. 2,064,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,566. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.41 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.42. Quotient has a 12-month low of $5.52 and a 12-month high of $11.30.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.40 million. Research analysts predict that Quotient will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Roland Boyd sold 21,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $231,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,462.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 2.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,456,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,290 shares during the period. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the second quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Quotient by 104.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 23,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quotient in the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Company Profile

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

