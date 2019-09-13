ValuEngine Upgrades Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) to Buy

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:SRI traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $33.19. 185,551 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,308. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $21.91 and a fifty-two week high of $34.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average is $30.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $222.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stoneridge will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Stoneridge by 8,017.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,181,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $37,268,000 after buying an additional 1,166,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Stoneridge by 264.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $24,559,000 after buying an additional 564,715 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the first quarter worth $13,420,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the second quarter worth $14,279,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the first quarter worth $5,452,000.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

