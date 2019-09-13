Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 1st quarter worth $126,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $185,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR traded up $0.49 on Friday, reaching $185.82. 50 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,015. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $139.15 and a 1-year high of $187.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.58 and a 200-day moving average of $176.57.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

