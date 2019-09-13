Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 1.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33,562.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,813,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795,924 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 11,941,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,527,187 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $414,682,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,502,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $150,581,000.

VTI traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $153.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 473,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,860. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $119.35 and a twelve month high of $154.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

